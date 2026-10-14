DH urges public to maintain hygiene amid increasing activity of hand, foot and mouth disease

The Department of Health(DH) urged on Wednesday the public to maintain hygiene, as cases of the local hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) increased recently

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The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the DH will issue letters to schools today, updating them on the latest situation regarding HFMD. Schools and institutions are required to report any outbreak to the CHP immediately.

The CHP's latest surveillance data recorded eight outbreaks in institutions and schools, affecting 27 persons, per week in mid-September. The number of HFMD outbreaks increased gradually to 12 outbreaks, 11 outbreaks, and 20 outbreaks per week in the past three weeks.

From this Sunday to Tuesday, nine outbreaks affecting 24 persons have been reported. Ninety percent of the outbreaks occurred in Child Care Centers, Kindergartens and primary schools.

HFMD is a common disease in children caused by enteroviruses (EVs) such as Coxsackie virus and EV71. HFMD occurs throughout the year in Hong Kong, with the usual peak occurring from May to July and October to December.

It usually causes mild symptoms, fever, poor appetite, fatigue, and sore throat, followed by painful mouth sores that may ulcerate. Most people recover without treatment in 7 to 10 days, according to the DH.

The department also reminded that alcohol-based handrub should not substitute hand hygiene with liquid soap and water, as alcohol does not effectively kill some viruses causing HFMD.