Fire detection system to cover 6,000 buildings

The Fire Services Department will expand its Pilot Scheme of IoT Fire Detection System to older buildings with seven stories or more this month, with about 6,000 residential and composite buildings expected to be covered.

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The pilot scheme was launched early this year, with the system installed in 10 older buildings with six stories or fewer. The department said the trial had gone well and it had received about 300 expressions of interest.

The system automatically detects fires and sends alerts to a service provider's platform within about 10 seconds before transmitting them to the Fire Services Communications Centre through a dedicated line.

Installation may require on-site signal tests to determine suitability. Owners must also agree on the system, service provider and pricing plan, which may take time.

The department will also introduce a modified sprinkler system with direct water pumping in October in collaboration with the Water Supplies Department. The system is expected to cover about 900 buildings subject to relevant statutory requirements.

Unlike conventional sprinkler systems, which generally require large water tanks, the modified system allows sprinkler pumps to connect directly to government water mains, subject to water supply and fire safety requirements.

The department said it would coordinate with the Water Supplies Department to receive notifications of water supply suspensions and alert frontline personnel to affected buildings, allowing contingency measures to be activated when necessary.