Night Recap - October 14, 2026

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Over 200 taxi drivers penalized under demerit points system, Mable Chan says

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A total of 229 taxi drivers have incurred penalty points under the Taxi-Driver-Offence Points System, with more than half of the offenses involving fare refusal, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said.

MTR apologizes after two Lam Tin station disruptions in under 15 hours

The MTR Corporation apologized Wednesday after two incidents at Lam Tin Station which disrupted services in less than 15 hours, pledging a thorough investigation.

Abby Choi's phone last traced to Tai Po after disappearing around 2pm

The High Court heard on Wednesday that the late socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung lost contact with her husband at 2pm on the day she disappeared with her phone's last location traced to Tai Po.

Franchised bus operators apply for fare hikes ranging from 8.1 to 17.7 percent

Hong Kong's franchised bus operators have submitted applications to raise fares ranging from 8.1 to 17.7 percent, citing mounting operational costs driven by persistently high fuel prices, according to sources.

Transport chief takes a back seat on fining transit nuisance behavior

Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan stopped short of backing fines for public transport nuisances, pointing instead to existing rules and enforcement measures.

Business Today

China's September exports blow past forecasts, imports accelerate

China's export growth topped forecasts in September, with robust overseas demand helping offset weak consumer spending and easing pressure on policymakers to deliver this year's growth goal.

Swire Properties unveils first resort-style project as CDF Taikoo Li Sanya

Swire Properties (1972) has officially named its first-ever resort-style retail development “CDF Taikoo Li Sanya,” a 210,000-square-metre project in Hainan developed in partnership with China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation (1880).

HK's first insurance-linked securities to back mainland wind farms 'go global'

PICC Property and Casualty Company (2328) issued its inaugural US$12 million (HK$94 million) insurance-linked securities (ILS), in the form of “sidecar,” in Hong Kong on Wednesday, offering protection to quota-share reinsurance for Chinese mainland offshore wind farm properties.

SK Group chair sells stake to Dell family office fund for US$406m to pay divorce settlement

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won has agreed the sale of a 1.34 percent stake in holding company SK Inc to an investment fund linked to Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell for 544 billion won (US$406 million), a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

HKEX completes first cross-border green pilots with Chinese mainland for Greater Bay Area

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) has completed first cross-boundary pilots in Green Electricity Certificates (GECs) and Carbon Allowances, with exchanges in Guangzhou and Shenzhen respectively, to boost green market connectivity in the Greater Bay Area.

World/China

Japan PM says housework makes her busier than male predecessors

Japan's prime minister said on Wednesday she probably spends "three or four more hours" than her male predecessors tackling household duties on top of her already packed daily schedule.

Judge extends White House access for CNN, MS NOW, Politico amid legal fight

A federal judge extended access to the White House for CNN, MS NOW and Politico journalists, deciding on Tuesday that President Donald Trump likely broke the law when he tried to ban them, in the latest ruling against him in the press freedom dispute.

Fed Governor Cook's lawyer denounces Trump's latest attempt to remove her

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook's lawyer questioned the objectivity of a White House probe into allegations she committed mortgage fraud, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday, challenging President Donald Trump's latest attempt to remove her from her role.

Pope Leo had peaceful night in hospital after lung cancer surgery

Pope Leo spent a peaceful night in hospital after undergoing surgery for lung cancer, the Vatican said on Wednesday, adding that further information about his condition would be released later in the day.

Trump says 'massive' oil, gas and mineral exploration to begin in Greenland

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that "massive" oil, gas and mineral exploration is getting ready to begin in Greenland.