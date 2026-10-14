logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Over 72,000 subsidized sale flats ready for HK households in next five years: housing chief

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

More than 72,000 subsidized sale flats will be available to Hong Kong households over the next five years, Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho Wing-yin said, as flat selection for the latest Home Ownership Scheme batch begins next Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a social media post, Ho said the sale includes nearly 7,000 new flats across five projects in Kai Tak, Kam Tin, Tseung Kwan O, Ping Shan and Tung Chung.

The units range from about 281 square feet to 560 square feet, with prices from HK$1.5 million to HK$4.8 million.

Around 400 resale HOS flats will also be offered.

Ho said none of the HOS 2025 flats are smaller than 26 square meters, while the proportion of larger units has increased from about 20 percent to 25 percent.

The Housing Authority will notify eligible applicants in batches according to their application priority and invite them to select flats at designated times at the Housing Authority Customer Service Centre in Lok Fu.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Night Recap - October 14, 2026
NEWS
8 mins ago
FEHD launches second phase of 'Operation Skynet'
NEWS
1 hour ago
DH urges public to maintain hygiene amid increasing activity of hand, foot and mouth disease
NEWS
1 hour ago
Fire detection system to cover 6,000 buildings
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Over 200 taxi drivers penalized under demerit points system, Mable Chan says
NEWS
2 hours ago
(Online photo)
Transport chief takes a back seat on fining transit nuisance behavior
NEWS
2 hours ago
More East Rail and High Speed Rail services for Chung Yeung holiday
NEWS
3 hours ago
(Online photo from Facebook)
Burst water main sends 10-meter jet into air in Yau Tong
NEWS
3 hours ago
Govt reviews dog-control laws, eyes tougher penalties by next year
NEWS
3 hours ago
Man steals gold chain worth $70,000 from Tai Po jewelry store
NEWS
3 hours ago
(From right) Martin Lee, Kim Jones and Lee's wife Cathy Chui Lee.
Kim Jones to open first global flagship at Henderson's Central Yards in 2027
NEWS
13-10-2026 20:13 HKT
13-year-old girl found dead after hanging in Yau Ma Tei flat
NEWS
17 hours ago
logo
(Video) KOL claims she was secretly filmed in Central, confronts man after finding no photos on his phone
SOCIAL BUZZ
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.