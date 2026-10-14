Over 72,000 subsidized sale flats ready for HK households in next five years: housing chief

More than 72,000 subsidized sale flats will be available to Hong Kong households over the next five years, Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho Wing-yin said, as flat selection for the latest Home Ownership Scheme batch begins next Wednesday.

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In a social media post, Ho said the sale includes nearly 7,000 new flats across five projects in Kai Tak, Kam Tin, Tseung Kwan O, Ping Shan and Tung Chung.

The units range from about 281 square feet to 560 square feet, with prices from HK$1.5 million to HK$4.8 million.

Around 400 resale HOS flats will also be offered.

Ho said none of the HOS 2025 flats are smaller than 26 square meters, while the proportion of larger units has increased from about 20 percent to 25 percent.

The Housing Authority will notify eligible applicants in batches according to their application priority and invite them to select flats at designated times at the Housing Authority Customer Service Centre in Lok Fu.