More East Rail and High Speed Rail services for Chung Yeung holiday

MTR Corporation will enhance East Rail Line train services and MTR Bus route K52A for the Chung Yeung Festival on Sunday.

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East Rail Line frequencies will be increased during selected periods over four consecutive days to meet higher cross-boundary travel demand.

Services to Lok Ma Chau Station will run more frequently, with intervals shortened from 10 minutes to about 8.6 minutes.

MTR Bus route K52A will also operate enhanced services on weekends and public holidays throughout the month, carrying passengers between Tuen Mun Station on the Tuen Ma Line and Tsang Tsui Columbarium.

The MTR said it had also coordinated with mainland railway authorities to strengthen short-haul High Speed Rail services from Friday to Monday.

Two additional pairs of short-haul trains will operate between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and Futian Station or Shenzhen North Station on Friday.

From Saturday to Monday, an additional 10 to 12 pairs of short-haul trains will run each day between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and Futian Station.