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NEWS

Dedicated committee set for HK's 30th handover anniversary next year, says Alice Mak

NEWS
42 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The government has set up a dedicated committee to prepare for the 30th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland, with celebratory activities to be announced in due course, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen said.

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In response to lawmaker Chan Yung’s inquiry, Mak said the committee was established under the instruction of the Chief Executive and is chaired by the Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki to coordinate the planning of the celebrations comprehensively.

A dedicated task force has also been formed under the committee to supervise the work, while a project coordination office has been set up to support preparations.

Mak said all policy bureaux and departments are making every effort to organize a diverse and exciting program of celebrations. 

The activities will incorporate national education elements, allowing residents to celebrate the return while deepening their understanding of the history and development of the country and Hong Kong.

Furthermore, Chan questioned whether the authorities could announce the progress of some activities in phases to facilitate various sectors in easily cooperating and planning for the upcoming celebrations. 

Mak reiterated that the project coordination office is also responsible for announcing next year’s activities in stages. It is currently carrying out preliminary work and will make announcements in due course.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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