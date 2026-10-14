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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Franchised bus operators apply for fare hikes ranging from 8.1 to 17.7 percent

NEWS
4 hours ago
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Hong Kong's franchised bus operators have submitted applications to raise fares ranging from 8.1 to 17.7 percent, citing mounting operational costs driven by persistently high fuel prices, according to sources.

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The proposals are expected to be discussed at the Legislative Council's Panel on Transport as early as Friday, October 16.

According to LegCo papers, Citybus requested the highest increase at 17.7 percent for its urban and New Territories routes, while Kowloon Motor Bus (KMB) applied for a 16 percent hike. New Lantao Bus and Long Win Bus sought increases of 9.8 and 8.1 percent, respectively.

The operators reportedly submitted their applications as early as April, when surging fuel prices triggered by Middle East tensions pushed up operating expenses.

Though the government initially delayed processing the requests, persistent global market volatility and elevated fuel costs have left authorities with little room to negotiate lower increases.

The requested hikes follow previous applications submitted in November 2024, when operators such as KMB and Citybus sought fare increases of 6.5 and 9.5 percent, respectively. The government eventually approved weighted average hikes of 4.3 percent for KMB and 7.5 percent for Citybus in January 2025.

Under the Public Bus Services Ordinance, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and the Executive Council will evaluate the applications based on operational costs, revenue forecasts, public affordability, service quality, and the prescribed fare adjustment formula.

 

franchised busfare increase

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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