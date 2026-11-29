A video circulating on social media has sparked food hygiene concerns after a rat was filmed scurrying across a large wooden cutting board at the fresh meat counter of a supermarket allegedly located in Tuen Mun.

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In the 12-second clip uploaded online recently, the rodent is seen looking around on a counter before jumping onto the cutting board and crawling along its edge, pausing intermittently as if checking for nearby staff.

Packs of fresh meat wrapped in cling film were still on display at the counter at the time, raising alarm among viewers over sanitation standards.

The uploader expressed disbelief in the caption, remarking on the pervasive rodent problem in Tuen Mun, though the exact location of the supermarket and the time the footage was recorded remain unconfirmed.