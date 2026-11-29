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Valuables worth $730,000 stolen in Tuen Mun burglary
27-11-2026 04:17 HKT
Gold Coast Bay to tender 40 units next monday
26-11-2026 15:04 HKT
Three Light Rail routes diverted after truck collides with train in Tuen Mun
26-11-2026 11:46 HKT
UK finds fix for fridge and freezer vulnerability after European hacks
22-11-2026 03:49 HKT
Tuen Mun estate residents enter third day without water after pipe burst
20-11-2026 04:28 HKT
New cyberattack on supermarket fridges sweeps across Europe
03-11-2026 04:24 HKT
European supermarkets hit by new fridge cyber attack
02-11-2026 21:15 HKT