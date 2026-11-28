Commissioner of Police Joe Chow Yat-ming led five top police brass—the largest contingent among Hong Kong's disciplined services—in receiving Distinguished Service Medals at the 2026 Honours and Awards Presentation Ceremony at Government House on Saturday.

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Alongside Chow, the Hong Kong Police Medal for Distinguished Service was awarded to Deputy Commissioner of Police Kelvin Kong Hok-lai, who was serving as Senior Assistant Commissioner when the honours list was announced, Assistant Commissioners Dick Wong Chung-chun and Eve Chung Wing-man, and Marine Regional Commander Cynthia Fung Siu-lan, a former Assistant Commissioner.

In the Fire Services Department, Assistant Director Ryan Kwok Pak-chiu, who held the rank of Chief Fire Officer at the time of nomination, received the Hong Kong Fire Services Medal for Distinguished Service. Assistant Directors of Immigration Yeung So-ying and Or Chung-yuk were each presented with the Hong Kong Immigration Service Medal for Distinguished Service.

Customs and ICAC leaders also honored

Other recipients of the Distinguished Service Medals included Assistant Commissioner of Customs and Excise Li Kin-kei and Deputy Commissioner of Customs and Excise Wong Wai-chuen, who was previously Acting Deputy Commissioner.

From the Independent Commission Against Corruption, Director of Corruption Prevention Martin Lee King-man—then acting in the post—and Senior Principal Investigator Daphne Lim Suet-san, a former Chief Commission Against Corruption Officer, were also recognized.

In its citations, the government commended the officials for their exemplary performance, loyalty, and dedication to public service. Across the full 2026 Honours List, 466 individuals were awarded honours and commendations.