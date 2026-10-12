Man arrested for animal cruelty after dog falls to death in Ap Lei Chau

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Night Recap - October 12, 2026
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A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after his pet dog was found dead outside a residential building in Ap Lei Chau on Monday.
Police received a report from a security guard at about 9am that a dog’s body had been found outside a building on Ap Lei Chau Drive.
Police and officers from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) went to the scene. A preliminary investigation suggested that the dog, believed to be a two-year-old Mame Shiba, had fallen from a unit in the building.
The owner was arrested and remains in custody as the investigation continues. The dog’s body was retrieved by SPCA personnel for further examination.