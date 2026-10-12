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NEWS

Employer arrested for suspected illegal labour after Mainland worker found dead in Mai Po fish pond

NEWS
2 hours ago
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A tragic incident unfolded in Mai Po, Yuen Long, after a mainland Chinese man was discovered dead in a local fish pond early Monday morning. The case has led to the arrest of his employer on suspicion of employing illegal labor.

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The incident began late Sunday when police received a report from a 70-year-old fish pond operator surnamed Tung, saying that he had lost contact with his 37-year-old friend — surnamed Wang — who was last seen at around 10 am in the morning feeding fish at the pond before losing contact with his wife in the mainland.

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After discovering only Wang's belongings in his hut, Tung searched the area for hours but was unable to locate him, eventually notifying police at around 10 pm. 

Rescue teams combed the area along Tam Kon Chau Road and eventually found Wang's body in the fish pond at approximately 4.30am on Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigations revealed that Wang, an air-conditioning technician, had entered Hong Kong on a two-way permit and was suspected to be working illegally for Tung. Police arrested Tung, who owns seven fish ponds in the area and operates a fisheries company, on suspicion of employing illegal labor.

Sources indicated that Wang was found naked in the pond. Forensic officers have so far found no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. 

The case has been classified as a body discovery, and the exact cause of death will be determined following an autopsy.

Mai Poillegal labour

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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