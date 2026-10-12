logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Domestic helpers who quit to join elderly carer scheme risk blacklist, Chris Sun warns

NEWS
59 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

Foreign domestic helpers who break their employment contracts without valid reasons to join a government pilot program for imported elderly caregivers face being barred from future employment in Hong Kong, Secretary for Labor and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han warned on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The warning followed concerns raised by lawmakers during a Legislative Council Panel on Welfare Services meeting over the quality of overseas training under the program. 

Legislators questioned whether the initiative could incentivize domestic helpers already working in Hong Kong to job-hop in pursuit of higher wages or incur additional debt before departing the city.

In response, Sun stated that the administration is vetting accredited institutions in the workers' home countries to administer training and conduct rigorous assessments. Candidates must complete a minimum of 150 hours of training before traveling to Hong Kong.

He added that local foreign domestic helpers who quit without valid reason could be blacklisted.

The government formed a working group last year to compile the Report on Ageing Society Strategies, released last month. The report outlines 73 measures across 11 areas to prepare for demographic change.

Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Warner Cheuk Wing-hing, who led the group, said the measures span healthcare, technology, the economy, elderly care and urban planning. 

They form a coordinated strategy to address the projected growth of Hong Kong’s elderly population, which is expected to reach 2.74 million—more than one-third of the total population—by 2046.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
'Bigger, with more lanes': Feng shui master Mak Ling-ling first to drive through revamped Huanggang Port
NEWS
28 mins ago
Headline Daily serves up city's flavor in new weekly section this Sat
NEWS
51 mins ago
Taxi industry urges review of queue ticket requirement at new Huanggang Port
NEWS
1 hour ago
Two firms seeking imported dishwashers banned after failing to hire local applicants
NEWS
1 hour ago
Second training course in Hong Kong equips Chinese corporate counsel against Western sanctions and disputes
NEWS
2 hours ago
Employer arrested for suspected illegal labour after Mainland worker found dead in Mai Po fish pond
NEWS
2 hours ago
Indonesian domestic helper arrested after 93-year-old woman dies following alleged assault
NEWS
2 hours ago
Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung’s mother (middle) told the High Court that her daughter’s former husband, Alex Kwong Kong-chi, had done little business on the mainland and had spent money recklessly, as the murder trial entered its 14th day. (File)
Abby Choi murder trial hears ex-husband spent recklessly, ‘did nothing’ in mainland business
NEWS
4 hours ago
Four-vehicle collision causes temporary delays on Tsing Kwai Highway
NEWS
4 hours ago
Labour Department figures show that the number of job seekers aged 60 or above registered with its job centers reached 9,908 in 2025.
Calls for greater silver workforce support as elderly job seekers reach nearly 10,000
NEWS
4 hours ago
Man dies in fall from Wan Chai mall railing a day before Vietnam trip with wife
NEWS
11-10-2026 18:51 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
WORLD
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT
Cantopop diva Anita Mui's ashes urn reported missing as family and fans appeal for leads 
NEWS
11-10-2026 13:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.