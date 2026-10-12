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NEWS

'Bigger, with more lanes': Feng shui master Mak Ling-ling first to drive through revamped Huanggang Port

NEWS
27 mins ago
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Amid the first-day bustle at the revamped Huanggang Port, feng shui master Mak Ling-ling was among the first drivers through the checkpoint to witness the moment. 

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Mak made an unexpected appearance during mainland media broadcasts as reporters interviewed drivers waiting in line for joint clearance procedures following the facility's official reopening.

According to media reports, the first pedestrian completed automated clearance using an electronic permit in approximately 20 seconds when the Shenzhen checkpoint opened at 6.30am.

Almost simultaneously, nearly 10 vehicles entered the outbound lane within three minutes of the gate opening. Five border agencies verified documents at once, with each vehicle cleared in under two minutes. 

To reporters who had no idea who she was, Mak simply said she was a consultant with a home in Shenzhen, adding that she was honored to witness the historic moment. 

When asked why she was heading south, Mak simply said she was "going to work," describing the new port as "bigger, with more lanes." 

Speaking later to Sing Tao Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, Mak explained that she decided to test the upgraded border crossing during her regular morning commute.

To avoid traffic, she recounted waking up at 5am and arriving at the checkpoint around 5.50am to find no cars waiting. "I never thought I'd be the first one," she said, adding that she heard congestion built up soon after. 

Comparing the updated facilities with the former checkpoint, Mak commended the streamlined joint inspection process, noting that travelers only need to present a Home Return Permit and complete a single fingerprint scan. 

With clear lanes, she added, the entire verification takes less than a minute.

Mak also praised the new building as grand and spacious, saying it would help draw crowds. 

However, she observed that some floors relied on ventilation rather than open-air design, calling for attention to air circulation.

Huanggang portMak Ling-lin

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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