Mainland senior intercepted with 164 live turtles at Lok Ma Chau border

Hong Kong customs officers intercepted a 77-year-old mainland Chinese man on Sunday after finding 164 live turtles hidden inside his luggage at the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line Control Point.

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Officers uncovered the live reptiles concealed within a reusable shopping bag and a backpack carried by the incoming traveler. The haul has an estimated market value of approximately HK$32,000.

Officers from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) conducted a preliminary examination at the scene and confirmed that several of the seized turtles belong to endangered species listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The species are regulated locally under the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance.

The case has been transferred to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department for follow-up investigation.

Customs reminded the public not to carry controlled items into and out of Hong Kong.

Under the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance, importing, exporting, or possessing specimens of endangered species without a valid license is an offense punishable by a maximum fine of HK$10 million and up to 10 years in prison upon conviction, along with the mandatory forfeiture of the specimens.

In addition, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Ordinance, any individual who wantonly or unreasonably causes unnecessary suffering to an animal faces a maximum fine of HK$200,000 and up to three years' imprisonment.