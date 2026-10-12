Second training course in Hong Kong equips Chinese corporate counsel against Western sanctions and disputes

The Hong Kong International Legal Talents Training Academy commenced the second edition of its practical legal training course on Monday, aimed at preparing mainland corporate leaders for the complex regulatory environments they encounter when expanding overseas.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The initiative brought together more than 30 general counsel and senior in-house legal executives representing major state-owned enterprises, all selected upon recommendation by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council and its Bureau of Policies, Laws and Regulations.

Equipping corporate counsel for global regulatory risks

Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok addressed attendees during the opening ceremony, expressing appreciation for the central authorities' ongoing support.

He observed that operating successfully in foreign jurisdictions demands more than regional risk management and statutory compliance, emphasizing the necessity of top-tier corporate legal teams capable of crafting practical strategies for enduring international growth.

Lam noted that Hong Kong intends to leverage its distinctive common law framework maintained under the "one country, two systems" principle to reinforce its standing as a premier international legal and dispute resolution hub.

He explained that these efforts align directly with national development blueprints and the city's strategic five-year plans, while fostering closer integration across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Global experts address sanctions and cross-border arbitration

Roughly 20 distinguished practitioners, legal scholars, and representatives from multilateral institutions such as the World Bank Group are delivering sessions throughout the program.

Faculty members traveled from diverse regions, including Central Asia and the Americas, to share real-world expertise with the participants.

The curriculum covers a broad range of operational issues confronting Chinese enterprises on the global stage, focusing on foreign trade restrictions, compliance with United States and European Union export controls, and international investment arbitration.

Participants are also scheduled to engage in dedicated panel discussions covering Latin America and Central Asia, alongside site visits to prominent legal institutions and the International Organization for Mediation.

Expanding Hong Kong's role as an international legal hub

Since its establishment in November 2024, the academy has partnered with approximately 30 international organizations and industry bodies to train more than 5,000 legal professionals across the globe.

Its programs span mainland Chinese law, Hong Kong common law, and international arbitration frameworks. Moving forward, the institution plans to utilize the city's bilingual legal infrastructure and global connections to serve as an enduring training ground for cross-border legal talent, with a particular focus on jurisdictions participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.