logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Timeline reveals critical sequence of events leading to arrest in fatal Kai Tak elder abuse case

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

A detailed chronology established by investigators has illuminated the hours surrounding the collapse and subsequent death of a 93-year-old bedridden woman in Kai Tak, tracing how family members uncovered critical video evidence that redirected a sudden death inquiry into an overnight homicide arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Prolonged isolation and escalating tensions precede morning assault

The victim, an elderly woman surnamed Kwan, had lived by herself for three decades following the death of her husband, residing in a 150-square-foot public rental flat at Tak Yiu House in Tak Long Estate. 

Having no children of her own, she had contended with hypertension and other chronic conditions for more than a decade, having also recovered from colorectal cancer seventeen years earlier. 

After suffering a stroke more than two years ago, she developed severe speech and mobility impairments that left her unable to place telephone calls or communicate freely with the outside world.

Because medical professionals advised that she required continuous supervision, relatives arranged to employ a 52-year-old Indonesian domestic helper in early 2023 to manage her daily needs.

While social welfare officers made periodic checks, family visits generally occurred only once a month, leaving the elderly woman largely dependent on her caregiver. 

Police inquiries subsequently revealed that tensions stemming from the demanding routine had steadily intensified, with evidence indicating that physical mistreatment had become an almost daily occurrence over the preceding fortnight.

Six-minute bedroom ordeal captured on surveillance cameras

The sequence of events yesterday began inside the bedroom between 8.03am and 8.09am, when the home surveillance system recorded the caregiver launching a sustained physical assault on the bedridden pensioner. 

Over the span of six minutes, the helper repeatedly slapped and struck the victim's head, face, and neck more than twenty times, forcefully stomped on her abdomen several times, and roughly shifted her body while she lay defenseless.

By 8.10am, roughly one minute after the physical blows ceased, the helper noticed that Kwan had become entirely unresponsive. The worker attempted to revive her by offering water and lightly patting her face, but the elderly woman showed no signs of regaining consciousness.

Delayed emergency alert and initial hospital examination

At 8.20am, ten minutes after attempting revival, the helper placed a telephone call to Kwan's niece to report that the elderly woman was unconscious. 

She subsequently sought assistance from the estate security desk, prompting the guards to contact emergency services for an ambulance.

Paramedics transported the unconscious pensioner to United Christian Hospital, where medical staff administered emergency treatment before pronouncing her dead at 9.12am. 

Uniformed police officers conducting a preliminary scene inspection at the apartment observed no ransacking or obvious signs of a struggle, and an initial surface examination of the body did not indicate immediate fatal trauma, temporarily categorizing the incident as a death without apparent foul play.

Evening camera review triggers overnight police arrest

The direction of the investigation shifted dramatically on Friday evening when Kwan's relatives accessed and reviewed the archived closed-circuit television recordings from the residence. 

Upon witnessing the violent assault inflicted on the elderly woman just before her collapse, family members immediately alerted the authorities and handed over the footage.

Detectives from the Sau Mau Ping District crime squad took over the file and launched an operation at 3.50am this morning, raiding the flat at Tak Yiu House to arrest the 52-year-old worker on suspicion of murder.

A preliminary forensic examination noted two contusions on the deceased woman's chest and additional bruising across her lower abdomen, right abdomen, and right jawline, alongside an abrasion on the left side of her neck. 

The police spokesman indicated that prolonged caregiving strain appeared to have triggered an emotional breakdown, adding that a full autopsy and toxicology screening will be conducted to determine the exact physiological cause of death.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Greater Bay Area Youth Orchestra wraps up three-city tour for expanded fourth season
NEWS
6 mins ago
Night Recap - October 12, 2026
NEWS
17 mins ago
Sing Tao Probe | Hong Kong police youth corps dances national security dragon at heritage festival
NEWS
18 mins ago
logo
Man arrested after wrong-way driving causes two-taxi crash on Tsing Sha Highway
NEWS
36 mins ago
A supporter of India's opposition Congress party holds the country's national flag as he scuffles with security personnel during a protest demanding the resignation of the nation's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter roll irregularities linked to the "special intensive revision" (SIR), in New Delhi on October 12, 2026.
'Vote thief' chants ring out at India opposition march
NEWS
52 mins ago
(File Photo)
Abby Choi's mother tells court her mind ‘went blank’ after learning of daughter's death
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
Man arrested for animal cruelty after dog falls to death in Ap Lei Chau
NEWS
1 hour ago
Mainland senior intercepted with 164 live turtles at Lok Ma Chau border
NEWS
1 hour ago
'Bigger, with more lanes': Feng shui master Mak Ling-ling first to drive through revamped Huanggang Port
NEWS
3 hours ago
Headline Daily serves up city's flavor in new weekly section this Sat
NEWS
3 hours ago
Man dies in fall from Wan Chai mall railing a day before Vietnam trip with wife
NEWS
11-10-2026 18:51 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
WORLD
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT
New Huanggang Port opens; cross-boundary shuttle bus makes final journey after nearly 30 years
NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.