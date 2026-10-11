Market Place showcases Australian food and drinks in month-long fair

Market Place has launched a month-long Australian food fair in Hong Kong, bringing a wider selection of food and drinks from the region - ranging from fresh produce and meat to coffee, dairy and snacks.

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Running until October 29, “Taste of Australia” brings together more than 70 brands and over 500 Australian food and beverage products, with more than 200 being featured for the first time at the supermarket.

Among the more notable arrivals is Diamantina M6 Wagyu sirloin, alongside other Australian wagyu cuts and Huon cold-smoked salmon from Tasmania. The fresh produce selection includes Purple Skin Avocados, OZblu jumbo blueberries and high-Brix oranges from Mildura Fruit Company.

The fair also introduces a broader range of supermarket staples and snacks, including new Tim Tam flavors, Arnott’s Shapes crackers, Sodasmith tonic water and Beerenberg sauces. Kettle’s Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar chips are among the new snack additions, alongside familiar Australian brands such as Cheezels and Red Rock Deli.

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Melbourne specialty roaster ST. ALi is making its Hong Kong retail debut at Market Place, with blends including Good Vibrations, Wide Awake, Orthodox and Feels Good. The lineup also includes ready-to-drink coffee and matcha beverages.

On the dairy side, Rokeby protein smoothies, Farmers Union and Tamar Valley yogurts, Bulla ice cream and Australian-made MonJay Mezza dips are among the products being introduced.

The drinks selection includes new Penfolds wines, single-serve wines from Poco Vino and fruit-forward beers from New South Wales brewery Mountain Culture.

The promotion runs at Market Place stores until October 29, with selected products offered at promotional prices while stocks last.

