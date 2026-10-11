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NEWS

Market Place showcases Australian food and drinks in month-long fair

NEWS
17 hours ago
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Major suppliers and Australian Consulate-General representatives at the Taste of Australia launch.
Major suppliers and Australian Consulate-General representatives at the Taste of Australia launch.

Market Place has launched a month-long Australian food fair in Hong Kong, bringing a wider selection of food and drinks from the region - ranging from fresh produce and meat to coffee, dairy and snacks.

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Running until October 29, “Taste of Australia” brings together more than 70 brands and over 500 Australian food and beverage products, with more than 200 being featured for the first time at the supermarket.

Among the more notable arrivals is Diamantina M6 Wagyu sirloin, alongside other Australian wagyu cuts and Huon cold-smoked salmon from Tasmania. The fresh produce selection includes Purple Skin Avocados, OZblu jumbo blueberries and high-Brix oranges from Mildura Fruit Company.

The fair also introduces a broader range of supermarket staples and snacks, including new Tim Tam flavors, Arnott’s Shapes crackers, Sodasmith tonic water and Beerenberg sauces. Kettle’s Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar chips are among the new snack additions, alongside familiar Australian brands such as Cheezels and Red Rock Deli.

Taste of Australia brings together more than 500 Australian food and wine products.
Market Place introduces a special range of premium Australian dairy products, including Rokeby Farms milkshakes, Farmers Union yoghurts, MonJay Mezza dips and Bulla Dairy ice cream.
Exclusive brands and customer favourites, from specialty coffee and seasonal fruit to premium meat, showcase a full spread of Australian flavours.
The Woolworths range covers a modern family’s daily needs, with 50 percent off a second item until 29 October.
Australia is one of the world's great exporters of premium beef and seafood. Market Place brings in the rare Diamantina M6 Wagyu Sirloin Steak, a prime cut, along with Australian Original Smoked Salmon from Huon Tasmania.
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Alongside Penfolds, popular brand Poco Vino introduces new arrivals of classic reds, whites and sparkling wines to Taste of Australia, while craft brewery Mountain Culture presents a range of new fruity beers.

Melbourne specialty roaster ST. ALi is making its Hong Kong retail debut at Market Place, with blends including Good Vibrations, Wide Awake, Orthodox and Feels Good. The lineup also includes ready-to-drink coffee and matcha beverages.

On the dairy side, Rokeby protein smoothies, Farmers Union and Tamar Valley yogurts, Bulla ice cream and Australian-made MonJay Mezza dips are among the products being introduced.

The drinks selection includes new Penfolds wines, single-serve wines from Poco Vino and fruit-forward beers from New South Wales brewery Mountain Culture.

The promotion runs at Market Place stores until October 29, with selected products offered at promotional prices while stocks last.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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