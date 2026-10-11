Night Recap - October 11, 2026

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New Huanggang Port to open Monday with initial 50,000 daily travelers

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The new Joint Inspection Building at Huanggang Port is set to open on Monday, with Shenzhen officials predicting an initial daily flow of 50,000 travelers at the opening ceremony held by Shenzhen and Hong Kong authorities on Sunday.

Cantopop diva Anita Mui's ashes urn reported missing as family and fans appeal for leads

The ashes urn of late Cantopop diva Anita Mui Yim-fong has been missing for three months after it disappeared from a columbarium at Po Lin Monastery, with police yet to make any arrests.

Hong Kong Cyclothon returns with new Central Kowloon Bypass section

More than 6,000 cyclists took part in the Hong Kong Cyclothon on Sunday, tackling a scenic yet demanding course that included a challenging new section through the Central Kowloon Bypass.

Taishan Station added to HK-Zhanjiang high-speed rail route

The MTR Corporation announced on Sunday that its daily high-speed rail service between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and Zhanjiangxi will now include a stop at Taishan, Guangdong.

Man dies in fall from Wan Chai mall railing a day before Vietnam trip with wife

A 47-year-old man died after falling from a railing at a shopping mall in Wan Chai on Saturday night (Oct 10), just a day before he was due to fly to Vietnam with his wife.

Business Today

The Atlas I sells out all price-list units in first-round sales

Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong project, The Atlas I, sold out all 200 units offered via price list during its first-round sales on Saturday, raking in over HK$1.09 billion.

HK set to showcase 4 key priorities of APEC finance ministers' meeting: Paul Chan

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Finance Ministers’ Meeting 2026, to be held in Hong Kong next week, will focus on four areas that represent the city’s distinct strengths, said Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po.

China's securities watchdog seeks investor ideas on supporting stocks

China's securities watchdog held a seminar with market participants over the weekend in the government's latest attempt to support a struggling stock market.

Tim Cook films Guangzhou Wing Chun on iPhone 18 Pro during first China trip since stepping down

Tim Cook, now executive chairman after stepping down as Apple chief executive, visited China for the first time in his new role and filmed a short video featuring Wing Chun in Guangzhou using an iPhone 18 Pro.

Ant Group's Lingguang AI to fully release new version within this month

Ant Group's AI Lingguang has reportedly started a small-scale beta test of a new version recently with a planned full release within this month, aiming to compete with Meta’s Muse launched last month.

World/China

Pope Leo says will undergo surgery for small growth on lung

Pope Leo said on Sunday that doctors had detected a small growth on his lung during a recent health check and he would be undergoing surgery this week to remove it.

Poland suspects assassination attempts on PM, defence minister: govt

Poland's interior ministry said Sunday that the country's Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz may have been targeted by assassination attempts.

Trump urges Zelensky replacement as diesel row rages

Donald Trump called on Saturday for Ukraine to "get a new leader" after Volodymyr Zelensky slammed Washington's easing of Russian diesel sanctions, as the US president faces fuel price pressure weeks before midterm elections.

Houthi attack on Saudi airport kills 12, over 300 wounded, authorities say

The third attack this week on Riyadh's international airport on Saturday left at least 12 people dead and more than 300 wounded, Saudi authorities said, as Iran-backed Houthis escalated the campaign they launched this summer against the kingdom.