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NEWS

Police arrest 24-year-old over $100,000 phone scam

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Police have arrested a 24-year-old man suspected of phone scams from a Tseung Kwan O apartment, after one victim lost more than HK$100,000.

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The arrest came after investigators traced several SIM cards registered under a company name to a series of scams in which callers impersonated online shopping customer service staff.

Officers raided a residential flat in Tseung Kwan O last Friday that was believed to have been used as a scam call operations center.

During the raid, police seized multiple SIM cards, a modem pool device, several mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

Police said the suspect posed as customer service staff for online shopping platforms, telling victims their purchases were defective and asking them to transfer money to process refunds.

Citing excuses such as deposits, handling fees or claims that their accounts would soon be charged high annual fees, the arrestee allegedly pressured victims into transferring money to a designated account.

It is understood the suspect has made more than 23,000 scam calls in just one week. He remains in police custody as investigations continue.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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