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NEWS

Man charged under security law over seditious posts

NEWS
53 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

A 52-year-old local man appeared in court after being charged by police under Hong Kong's Safeguarding National Security Ordinance for allegedly sharing online content aimed at inciting hatred against authorities.

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The suspect was taken into custody on July 9 in Eastern District by officers from the National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Force.

Following an investigation, authorities formally charged him on the morning of October 7 with one count of knowingly publishing publications that had a seditious intention, in violation of Section 24 of the Security Ordinance.

His case was brought before the West Kowloon Magistrates' Court later that afternoon.

Investigating officers found that the man repeatedly uploaded posts on online social platforms designed to provoke hatred toward the Central Authorities, the Hong Kong government, and the Judiciary.

The online material was also accused of encouraging members of the public to attempt to alter matters lawfully established within the region.

Police issued a reminder emphasizing that distributing seditious content is a serious crime under current laws. First-time offenders face up to seven years in prison upon conviction, and members of the public were advised to refrain from breaking the law.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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