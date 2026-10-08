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NEWS

Govt steps up capture of stray dogs in high-risk areas under new operation

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) announced on Thursday a special campaign to step up the capture of unattended dogs in high-risk areas.

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Over the next four months, the department will prioritize capturing unattended dogs at locations with a history of dog attacks on pedestrians or known gatherings of stray dogs.

An AFCD spokesperson stated that upon capturing a dog, officers will check if the animal is microchipped and licensed. They will then contact the registered owner based on database information to cross-reference lost-and-found records.

The AFCD will prosecute owners when there is sufficient evidence, while also working closely with the police to launch joint special enforcement actions.

Regarding dogs whose owners cannot be located, AFCD staff and veterinarians will assess them. Those found to be healthy and of a gentle temperament will be transferred to partner animal welfare organizations to undergo sterilization and be put up for adoption.

The spokesperson further emphasized that the AFCD will not release unclaimed dogs directly back into the community, in order to safeguard public safety.

The campaign follows a tragic incident in September, when a 27-year-old woman died after a suspected dog attack on Pok Wai South Road in Yuen Long while cycling home late.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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