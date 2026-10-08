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NEWS

Two arrested after $30m in gold swapped for fabric softener in hotel room

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Two mainland men holding two-way permits have been arrested for allegedly stealing about HK$30 million worth of gold and replacing it with eight bottles of fabric softener in a Kwun Tong hotel room.

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Police said the case was reported early Wednesday morning by a mainland visitor, who told officers that about 30 kilograms of gold grains in his luggage had been replaced with bottles of fabric softener of similar weight. His traveling companion, who had been staying in the same hotel room, was also missing.

After reviewing security camera footage, police intercepted a suspect in Tai Po on Wednesday afternoon. Officers found a guesthouse key card in his possession, which led them to recover all of the stolen gold.

A second suspect was arrested at the Lo Wu Control Point while allegedly attempting to leave Hong Kong.

Kwun Tong District Crime Division Chief Inspector Tang Tsz-hin

Kwun Tong District Crime Division Chief Inspector Tang Tsz-hin said the theft was believed to have been carefully planned and masterminded by the victim’s traveling companion. The man allegedly arranged for two accomplices to buy the fabric softener and rent a room next to the victim’s.

The swap was carried out while the victim went downstairs for a brief cigarette break, police said. His companion allegedly unlocked the hotel room door to allow the two accomplices inside to replace the gold with the bottles.

The suspects then used several modes of transport in an apparent attempt to evade detection.

The two arrested men, aged 27 and 41, remain in custody for investigation.

It is understood that the victim, who also holds a two-way permit, frequently travels to Hong Kong to trade gold through licensed institutions.

His companion, who had worked with him for several months, is believed to have left Hong Kong before police were alerted. Officers are continuing to search for him.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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