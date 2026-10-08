Woman duped out of $2.1m in AI computing power scam

A 30-year-old woman has lost more than HK$2.1 million after being lured into a fraudulent investment scheme involving artificial intelligence-generated videos, according to police's CyberDefender platform.

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In a social media post, police said the scam began after the victim met a man on a dating app who claimed to be from Taiwan.

After gaining her trust, the man introduced her to an AI content-generation website and claimed she could earn lucrative commissions by purchasing computing power on the platform to generate short videos.

The victim was then instructed to upload the videos to another bogus video-sharing platform. She subsequently made multiple transfers totaling more than HK$2.1 million to several personal bank accounts to purchase the computing power.

The fraudulent video-sharing platform later showed that she had earned more than HK$300,000 in profits.

However, when she attempted to withdraw the money, the platform's customer service demanded an additional 20 percent processing fee. The man then cut off all contact with her.

Police reminded the public to remain vigilant when meeting people or taking on tasks online, warning that financial or moneymaking advice from online acquaintances could be a sign of fraud.

Members of the public were also urged to be wary of job offers promising high returns for minimal effort and to avoid transferring money to personal bank accounts.