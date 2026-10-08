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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Bar Leone named World’s Best Bar for second consecutive time

NEWS
5 mins ago
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Hong Kong’s Bar Leone has reclaimed its throne after being crowned both the Best Bar in Asia and the World’s Best Bar for 2026, marking the second consecutive year that the venue has taken the top spot.
 
Co-founded by Italian bartender Lorenzo Antinori, Bar Leone has quickly established itself as one of Hong Kong's defining cocktail destinations, bringing a slice of Roman drinking culture to the city's Central neighborhood. 
 
Rather than chasing trends or theatrical techniques, the bar’s philosophy of Cocktail Popolari – translating from the Italian as "cocktails for the people" - focuses on straightforward hospitality and impeccably made drinks while the design reflects Antinori's roots, combining vintage Italian references with a welcoming neighbourhood atmosphere.
 
Together with his team, Antinori has built a drinks programme centred on expertly executed classics, many featuring Italian influences and premium ingredients. Signature serves sit alongside popular snacks such as smoked olives and a mortadella sandwich.

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"To be the first-ever No. 1 from Asia was already an outstanding achievement, of which Lorenzo and his team are hugely deserving, but to retain the title for a second consecutive year shows the true impact of Cocktail Popolari," said Faye Huggett, director of community for The 50 Best Bars.

Since opening in 2023, Bar Leone's rise has been remarkable. The bar made history by debuting at No. 1 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars in 2024, retained the regional crown in 2025, and went on to be named The World's Best Bar in 2025 after placing No. 2 globally the previous year.

Led by Bar Leone, Hong Kong has reclaimed its status as Asia's leading cocktail city this year, placing four venues in the global ranking. 

The city also welcomes back Argo at No. 25 and celebrates two new entries: Montana, which was also co-founded by Antinori, at No. 36 and Gokan at No. 41. The latter’s founder, Shingo Gokan, was also honored with the Roku Industry Icon Award.

Bar Leone

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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