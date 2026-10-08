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NEWS

Morning Recap - October 8, 2026

NEWS
37 mins ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Boy, 13, rescued from air conditioner ledge in Kwun Tong fire; mother arrested

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A 13-year-old boy was rescued from an air conditioner ledge during a fire in a Kwun Tong building on Wednesday morning, while his mother was arrested in connection with the incident.

3 siblings in Tuen Mun beer-carrying case taken to hospital for checks, remain admitted

The three siblings involved in the Tuen Mun beer-carrying case have been taken to hospital for medical checks and remain admitted for observation.

Car overturns after crashing into barrier on West Kowloon Corridor

A car overturned after crashing into a barrier on the West Kowloon Corridor on Wednesday morning, causing traffic disruption during the rush hour.

Knife-wielding man arrested on bus after fleeing Kwun Tong market, traced via SmartView CCTV

A man armed with a knife was arrested on a bus in Kwun Tong on Wednesday after fleeing a market, with police tracing him using SmartView CCTV footage.

3 arrested after fight at Sheung Shui shopping centre involving craft knife

Three people were arrested after a fight broke out at a Sheung Shui shopping centre on Tuesday night, involving a craft knife.

Resurfacing works on Ching Cheung Road eastbound to begin in late November

Resurfacing works on the eastbound lanes of Ching Cheung Road are scheduled to begin in late November, with traffic arrangements to be implemented during overnight hours.

File Photo
File Photo

World/China

Israelis mark three years since October 7 as Palestinians mourn Gaza's destruction

Israelis marked three years since the October 7 attacks while Palestinians mourned the destruction in Gaza, highlighting the deepening humanitarian crisis in the region.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Russia says plague institute worker's death does not risk an epidemic

Russian authorities said the death of a plague institute worker does not pose a risk of an epidemic, after the individual died from bubonic plague.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

US couple accused of raising 21 children in 'house of horrors' through surrogacy scheme

A US couple has been accused of raising 21 children in what authorities described as a "house of horrors," allegedly using a surrogacy scheme to exploit vulnerable women.

Trump administration plans to charge international students $70,000 for work authorization

The Trump administration plans to charge international students $70,000 for work authorization, a move that has drawn criticism from universities and immigrant rights groups.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

10 injured in knife attack at Polish school

Ten people were injured in a knife attack at a school in Poland on Wednesday, with the suspect apprehended by police.

Facebook / Policja Ostrołęka
Facebook / Policja Ostrołęka

Thai care centre probed over cage beds, forced detention claims

Thai authorities are investigating a care centre over allegations of using cage beds and forcibly detaining residents, sparking outrage over human rights abuses.

Market

Wall Street ends lower, off record highs, as Treasury yields climb

Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday, pulling back from record highs, as rising Treasury yields weighed on investor sentiment and technology stocks.

Fed policymakers divided over rate-hike logic in September, minutes show

Federal Reserve policymakers were divided over the logic for a rate hike in September, according to minutes released on Wednesday, reflecting ongoing debate about the pace of monetary tightening.

Sport

David Silva comes out of retirement to join Hong Kong’s Supreme Shatin

Former Manchester City and Spain midfielder David Silva is coming out of retirement at the age of 40 to join Hong Kong Premier League newcomer Supreme Shatin, the club announced on Wednesday.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta extends contract until 2030

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who last season guided the club to their first Premier League title in 22 years, has signed a new contract until June 2030, the English champions announced on Wednesday.

Editorial

The French warning: youth discontent, structural paralysis, and lessons for Hong Kong

France's ongoing struggles with youth discontent and structural paralysis offer cautionary lessons for Hong Kong as the city navigates its own demographic and economic challenges.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Opinion

Tea first, contracts later | Jon the Port | Jonathan Lamport

In business, relationships often matter more than contracts — a lesson Jonathan Lamport explores through the simple ritual of sharing tea before sealing deals.

 

recap

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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