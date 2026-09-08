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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Thai care centre probed over cage beds, forced detention claims

WORLD
28 mins ago
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Thai authorities are investigating a care centre in Kanchanaburi province after an elderly woman alleged she was forcibly detained there for more than two years, handcuffed and forced to take sleeping pills.

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The woman, identified only as Phat, appealed for help on a popular Thai television programme, saying her son and daughter-in-law had sent her to the Sothornchai Nursing Home in Tha Muang district against her will. She said she was held there for more than two and a half years, subjected to physical restraint, forced medication and abuse. She managed to contact her sister and was eventually rescued.

On October 5, Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau, together with the television crew and local health officials, inspected the centre and found conditions matching the allegations. The facility had prison-style metal bars, razor wire on the outer fence, and beds fitted with metal cages, described by Thai media as "grilled fish cages." Reporters who tried lying in one said it was difficult even to turn over.

The centre holds a licence for elderly care but not a medical facility licence. Of the 92 people housed there, 81 are psychiatric patients.

Photo: FB
Photo: FB
Photo: FB
Photo: FB

The manager, known as Maeow, claimed the bars and cage beds were to prevent danger, saying some patients might attack others, self-harm, damage property or wander, and that it was better than tying them to beds. She admitted the facilities might appear inappropriate to outsiders and said she was willing to improve them if required.

She denied Phat's allegations, saying the son had brought her in after she became emotionally agitated and damaged property. She said she knew Phat wanted to go home and had notified relatives multiple times, but no one came until another relative collected her.

Police will continue reviewing surveillance footage, questioning those involved and comparing testimony to clarify allegations of unlawful detention and forced medication.

care centre Thailand elderly abuse

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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