3 arrested after fight at Sheung Shui shopping centre involving craft knife

Three people were arrested after a fight at a shopping centre in Sheung Shui on Wednesday night, with one man allegedly wielding a craft knife.

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Police received a report from a passer-by at 7.49pm of a fight at Regentville Shopping Mall on Wo Mun Street. Initial investigations suggest three people argued over a trivial matter and came to blows.

A 22-year-old man surnamed Ng allegedly swung a craft knife about 10cm long and injured a 43-year-old man surnamed Lau. Ng, Lau and Lau's 69-year-old mother, surnamed Cheung, were arrested on suspicion of fighting in a public place.

Ng suffered injuries to his forehead and eye, Lau to his arm and Cheung to her face. All three were conscious and taken to North District Hospital. The three are understood not to know each other. The case has been handed to the Tai Po police district crime investigation team.