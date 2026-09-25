3 arrested after fight at Sheung Shui shopping centre involving craft knife

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Man dies after collapsing while visiting friend in Sheung Shui estate
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Man attacked, loses $300,000 Rolex in Sheung Shui robbery
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Amber rainstorm brings flooding to Sheung Shui, minibuses stranded
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Drones to fight school shooters? One US company says yes
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Venezuela's furious street forces ready to 'fight' after US raid
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Women don fake mustaches in LinkedIn 'gender bias' fight
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BBC must fight, says outgoing chief as Trump threatens to sue
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Japan to arm riot police with rifles in fight against bear attacks
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Euro sinks to 17-month low as French fiscal woes spur contagion fears
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