logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Wall Street ends lower, off record highs, as Treasury yields climb

FINANCE
17 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday, as long-dated US Treasury yields resumed their climb, reviving fears about inflation and mounting debt the day after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record closing highs.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

All three major US stock indexes were modestly lower, with the S&P 500 and the Dow poised to snap their four-day winning streaks. The Nasdaq was on track for its first down day in six.

The small-cap Russell 2000 .RUT underperformed its larger cap counterparts.

In the wake of Tuesday's stock market rally, Brent crude LCOc1 briefly crept above $100 per barrel and the 30-year Treasury bond yield touched a 24-year high.

Iran war-related supply concerns have led to soaring oil prices, which in turn have revived inflation worries and raised the chances of a prolonged central bank rate hiking cycle. Those concerns, combined with mounting corporate and sovereign debt levels, have caused a global bond selloff, which rattled global markets in recent weeks.

Investors "have been looking for some relief on oil, which would drive some relief on rates and that would therefore help the stock market," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT in Atlanta.

"The third quarter was supposed to be the weak quarter of the year; we were supposed to get a correction," Martin added. "That didn't happen, so it's three cheers and let's take some money off the table."

Stocks pared losses after crude prices turned lower following the International Energy Agency's agreement to speed up the release of oil stocks, prioritizing diesel.

Minutes from the US Federal Reserve's September monetary policy meeting, at which the central bank unanimously approved its first interest rate hike since July 2023, revealed divisions over the rationale of the increase. Some participants saw a hike as necessary to keep the impact of energy price shocks at bay, while others felt the increase was necessary to curb demand-driven inflation.

Financial markets are currently pricing in less than a 20% likelihood that the Fed will implement a second consecutive rate hike at the conclusion of its October meeting, down from 37.6% a week ago, per CME's FedWatch tool.

"The market’s Fed expectations are going to seesaw as it gets new bits of data," Martin said. "There's still an expectation for more rate hikes, but it isn't necessarily going to be a hike every meeting and that's what the market is telling you; October will be a pause."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 17.78 points, or 0.23%, to end at 7,801.15 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 66.50 points, or 0.24%, to 27,533.39. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 355.91 points, or 0.69%, to 51,165.37.

Following the upward march of benchmark Treasury yields, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate surged last week to a near three-year high, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Housing .HGX and homebuilders .SPCOMHOME were down 2.3% and 2.9%, respectively.

Chip stocks .SOX, which had soared over 80% so far this year, ended the session lower.

SpaceXSPCX.O shares retreated following media reports that Elon Musk's aerospace firm was seeking $40 billion in financing to fund purchases of Nvidia chips.

Next week, third-quarter reporting season is expected to begin in earnest with a spate of high-profile financial firms expected to post results.

Investors are likely to scrutinize the extent to which massive expenditures on AI technology are beginning to show results, while also watching for clues regarding the health of the US consumer at a time of mounting inflationary pressures.

Analysts currently expect year-on-year S&P 500 earnings growth of 30.6%, on aggregate, for the July-through-September period, according to LSEG.

Reuters

us stockwall street

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
S&P 500, Nasdaq reach record closing highs as focus pivots to earnings
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Nasdaq notches record high close as investors focus on earnings
FINANCE
06-10-2026 04:40 HKT
Equities rebound to close higher as surging Treasury yields recede
FINANCE
02-10-2026 04:17 HKT
S&P 500 dips, Nasdaq higher after data shows moderate inflation rise
FINANCE
01-10-2026 04:42 HKT
Wall Street dips as investors focus on US-Iran war
FINANCE
25-09-2026 04:33 HKT
Wall Street ends down as oil prices, Treasury yields rise
FINANCE
24-09-2026 05:13 HKT
Nasdaq reaches record high close, AI stocks rally
FINANCE
23-09-2026 05:46 HKT
Nasdaq notches record-high close, AI optimism reignites and Treasury yields retreat
FINANCE
22-09-2026 05:30 HKT
Tech leads Wall St to higher close as oil eases, Treasury yields dip
FINANCE
18-09-2026 04:41 HKT
Wall St ends lower after Fed hikes interest rates, sees more tightening ahead
FINANCE
17-09-2026 04:28 HKT
MTR clarifies ticketing procedure after mainland student says penalty differed between ID types
SOCIAL BUZZ
07-10-2026 00:24 HKT
Tuen Mun girl filmed carrying heavy bags of beer sparks child welfare concerns
NEWS
07-10-2026 04:16 HKT
U.S. dollar and Euro notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS
Euro sinks to 17-month low as French fiscal woes spur contagion fears
FINANCE
05-10-2026 14:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.