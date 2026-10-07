logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Fulum Group warns of fake hairy crab promotions targeting Tao Yuen Restaurant customers

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Fulum Group has warned the public about fraudulent promotional offers falsely claiming partnerships with its Tao Yuen Restaurant during the popular hairy crab season.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The company issued a statement on Wednesday after customers reported encountering fake deals, including a "Klook × Tao Yuen Restaurant Hairy Crab All-You-Can-Eat" promotion and purported "30 percent off" discounts, circulating across social media and mobile messaging apps.

According to Fulum Group, the misleading offers have appeared on various unofficial webpages, social media accounts, and WhatsApp groups. The company emphasized that neither Tao Yuen Restaurant nor the Group has launched such promotions or authorized any third parties to take bookings or collect payments.

Fulum Group said it would follow up with Klook regarding the incident, while Klook said it is looking into the matter.

Fulum GroupTao Yuen Restauranthairy crab

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
50 crabs and $3,000 stolen at Mong Kok hairy crab shop opened for just 19 days
NEWS
19-10-2025 21:05 HKT
Sportful Garden Restaurant to close Tseung Kwan O branch amid industry challenges
NEWS
18-08-2025 17:11 HKT
Night Recap - October 7, 2026
NEWS
1 hour ago
HKTB to plan further ahead as flagship event funding becomes permanent
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
San Tin section of Northern Metropolis Highway to open in 2034
NEWS
2 hours ago
Wine & Dine Festival returns with bigger venue and 340-plus booths
NEWS
2 hours ago
Police seize record $31m etomidate haul in Lai Chi Kok
NEWS
2 hours ago
Hong Kong port to shift from 'Volume to Value', says Mable Chan
NEWS
3 hours ago
Hong Kong exports surge 53pc in first eight months, says commerce chief
NEWS
3 hours ago
New movie-themed tourism route in the works linking Yau Ma Tei police station and Temple Street
NEWS
3 hours ago
MTR clarifies ticketing procedure after mainland student says penalty differed between ID types
SOCIAL BUZZ
21 hours ago
Tuen Mun girl filmed carrying heavy bags of beer sparks child welfare concerns
NEWS
17 hours ago
U.S. dollar and Euro notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS
Euro sinks to 17-month low as French fiscal woes spur contagion fears
FINANCE
05-10-2026 14:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.