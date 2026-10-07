Fulum Group warns of fake hairy crab promotions targeting Tao Yuen Restaurant customers

Fulum Group has warned the public about fraudulent promotional offers falsely claiming partnerships with its Tao Yuen Restaurant during the popular hairy crab season.

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The company issued a statement on Wednesday after customers reported encountering fake deals, including a "Klook × Tao Yuen Restaurant Hairy Crab All-You-Can-Eat" promotion and purported "30 percent off" discounts, circulating across social media and mobile messaging apps.

According to Fulum Group, the misleading offers have appeared on various unofficial webpages, social media accounts, and WhatsApp groups. The company emphasized that neither Tao Yuen Restaurant nor the Group has launched such promotions or authorized any third parties to take bookings or collect payments.

Fulum Group said it would follow up with Klook regarding the incident, while Klook said it is looking into the matter.