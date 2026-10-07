Nine children injured after school bus crashes into concrete barrier in Tai Po

Nine students of the Tai Po Baptist Public School suffered minor injuries on Wednesday morning after their school bus lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier outside an estate in Tai Po.

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The accident occurred at 8.27am on On Po Road in Tai Po, when the bus was attempting to turn into the gates of the school. It lost control and collided with a stone pillar outside Fu Shin Estate.

Emergency rescue personnel rushed to the scene to treat the injured children, who comprised three girls and six boys, before transporting them to the hospital.

Images from the scene showed significant damage to the front right portion of the school bus, while the concrete barrier was destroyed by the impact.

The police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.