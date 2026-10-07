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NEWS

About one in seven HK commercial drivers aged 70 or above: Transport and Logistics Bureau

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Amid an aging commercial driver workforce, about 15 percent of license holders are aged 70 or above, according to the Transport and Logistics Bureau. 

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The figure came as the government plans to lower the age threshold for commercial vehicle drivers to submit medical examination certificates, along with a shorter license term.
 
The bureau said about 55,000 commercial vehicle license holders were aged 70 or above as of end-August, making up about 15 percent of the total. 

Under the earlier proposal, drivers aged 65 to 67 would get three-year licenses, those aged 68 to 69 two-year licenses, and those 70 or above one-year licenses.

Commercial license holders aged 65 or above could opt to renew only their non-commercial qualification, while those whose commercial qualification has lapsed for no more than three years could reapply without retaking the test. 

The bureau also proposed adding visual field tests to the new medical criteria for commercial drivers, alongside screenings for night blindness, single-eye vision and dementia.

The Commissioner for Transport could demand a medical report if there are doubts about a driver's health. Failure to comply could result in the license being canceled, refused or not renewed. 

With an aging population, the bureau believed regular medical checks would help monitor potential health risks among older commercial drivers and extend their driving years, it said. 

It is understood that the government aims to table amendments at the Legislative Council this year and implement the measures by mid 2027.

Transport and Logistics Bureaucommercial driver

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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