Over 6,000 enterprises register for cargo-tracking digital platform

More than 6,000 enterprises spanning the shipping, trading, freight forwarding, and warehousing sectors have registered to use the newly launched Port Community System, according to the Transport and Logistics Bureau.

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Introduced in mid-January, the centralized digital platform serves as a one-stop portal that allows connected enterprises to track cargo in real time. It also offers advanced functions such as cross-border customs declaration and intelligent data analytics.

Speaking in a media interview, Deputy Secretary for Transport and Logistics Amy Chan Yuen-man noted that the system provides a digital platform that small and medium enterprises previously found unaffordable.

She urged the sector to make full use of the system to maximize the scale benefits brought by data interconnectivity.

Chan pointed out that nine local banks already recognize the trusted cargo status data recorded in the system via blockchain technology. The data can be utilized in processes such as risk management, thereby facilitating trade financing.

The government is also expanding the platform’s capabilities to include offshore cargo tracking. Authorities will explore opportunities to connect the system with other domestic and overseas ports, as well as global shipping commercial data platforms, to drive seamless interconnectivity in logistics data.

Deputy Secretary for Transport and Logistics Amy Chan Yuen-man (Source: news.gov)