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NEWS

Transport bureau urges airlines to minimize passenger disruption as fuel costs rise

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Transport and Logistics Bureau said it is maintaining close contact with local airlines to understand the industry’s operating conditions amid escalating Middle East tensions that have kept aviation fuel prices elevated. 

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The move follows the city’s flag carrier, Cathay Pacific Airways, announcing it will cancel around 2 percent of its passenger flights between May 16 and June 30 due to the significant negative impact of soaring aviation fuel prices. Its budget arm, HK Express, will suspend about 6 percent of flights from May 11 to June 30. 

In response, the Bureau has met with relevant airlines, stressing the importance of upholding Hong Kong International Airport’s competitiveness and reminding operators of their critical role and social responsibilities. 

It has also requested the airlines to minimize disruptions to passengers and airport operations when adjusting flight schedules. 

The Bureau added that Hong Kong’s flight approval process is efficient and transparent, enabling swift responses to temporary route adjustments and strengthening the airport’s role as a hub for ad-hoc cargo needs.

Authorities are actively engaging airlines to encourage the temporary deployment of extra passenger and cargo capacity to reconnect Hong Kong International Airport with destinations underserved due to airspace closures in the Middle East.

It stated that the government will continue to monitor the situation and liaise with the industry to introduce appropriate measures as needed.

Transport and Logistics BureauCathay PacificHK Expressaviation fuelMiddle East

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