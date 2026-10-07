Eric Chan says effective execution key to success of First Five-Year Plan

Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki said implementing Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan is a large and complex systemic project that requires a sound implementation guarantee mechanism to turn the macro blueprint into actual results.

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Speaking at the opening of a three-day Legislative Council debate on the First Five-Year Plan and the Policy Address, Chan said the government will take a proactive approach and work with all sectors of society and every resident to drive the plan's implementation.

Chan noted that the plan covers six major areas: strengthening four key centers and building a talent hub, consolidating and enhancing international competitive advantages, accelerating Northern Metropolis development, deepening Greater Bay Area development and building a global cooperation network, improving public well-being, and balancing development with security.

While society welcomes the major governance initiative, Chan noted that turning the plan into practice is the key to success, as it would otherwise be mere empty talk. He added that the chief executive will set annual key tasks and policy measures through each Policy Address based on the plan's strategic direction, while the financial budget will provide resources under fiscal sustainability principles.

The chief executive will also report on the plan's implementation progress during his annual duty visits to Beijing, creating a governance model with clear targets, responsibilities, resources, and monitoring.