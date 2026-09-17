Govt eyes ban on cosmetic pet surgery and tougher animal cruelty penalties: sources

Hong Kong could soon ban cosmetic procedures on pets as part of a wider push against animal cruelty outlined in the Policy Address, according to sources. The proposal follows plans in the Policy Address to consult Legco by the end of this year on strengthening animal protection laws and outlawing illegal hunting devices, with an amendment expected by 2027.

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Sources suggested that the provisions would include a ban on non-medical procedures such as ear cropping and tail docking for both dogs and cats. Heavier penalties for animal cruelty and for illegal trapping are also expected. Under current regulations, cruelty to animals carries a maximum fine of HK$200,000 and three years' imprisonment, while illegal use of hunting devices carries a maximum fine of HK$5,000.

To strengthen enforcement efforts, sources said the government will authorize Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department officers to enter private premises and seize animals after obtaining a warrant.

Animal welfare groups welcomed the proposals, highlighting a ban on ear and tail cropping would cut unnecessary harm to animals.

"Ear cropping is painful and the process to alter the pets’ ears from a young age itself is inhumane," said Mark Mak, Executive Chairman of the Non-Profit Making Veterinary Services Society.

Many of the surgeries are are performed purely for aesthetics, noting that owners often dock tails simply to conform to cosmetic breed standards. He warned of the lasting behavioral impact, noting that animals rely on their tails for communication.

"It's deeply distressing for them not to be able to express themselves without a tail," he said.

Following recent fatal dog attacks, reports suggested that the government will review rules on pet ownership and control under the Dangerous Dogs Regulation. Proposed measures include higher fines and jail terms for failing to follow leash rules in public, and mandatory training courses for owners.

To protect industry workers, sources said the government is also considering requiring pet shops and dog hotels to provide professional training as a condition of licensing.