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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Eric Chan attributes HK’s top 10 Asia university rankings to clear policies

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Five local universities have entered the top 10 in Asia, Acting Chief Executive Eric Chan Kwok-ki said, citing clear government policies and university efforts.

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Speaking at the World Class University Presidents Forum, Chan noted that Hong Kong is the world's only city boasting five top 100 universities, with three making the regional top five. He attributed the achievement to sustained government investment and clear policy direction.

Chan highlighted plans to establish three university towns in the Northern Metropolis to build the city into an international education hub.

The government will also fully promote the "Study in Hong Kong" brand to attract talents from mainland China, Belt and Road countries, and around the world.

Serving as a bridge between the mainland and global higher education, Hong Kong remains committed to broadening students' horizons and cultivating innovative talents, Chan added.

 

Eric Chan Kwok-kiAsia university rankings

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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