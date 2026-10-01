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NEWS

CEPU gathers expert insights to align Policy Address with national development goals

NEWS
8 hours ago
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More than 70 experts, academics, and think tank representatives joined two online briefing sessions hosted by the Chief Executive's Policy Unit (CEPU) in late September to discuss Policy Address and the city’s First Five-Year Plan.

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Participants actively contributed ideas and suggestions focused on strategic development and policy priorities for Hong Kong, with discussions centering on implementation, regional development, and responses to long-term social issues.

Tam Yiu-chung, Secretary-general of the Hong Kong Coalition, called for stronger policy promotion and more research into commercial aerospace, intellectual property trading, commodities, and cultural exchange.

Director of the Shipping Research Centre at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University Business School Mike Lai Kee-hung expressed appreciation for CEPU’s support of his shipping research projects and its efforts to drive innovation in new energy and standards.

Meanwhile, Mark Thompson, a representative of the Southeast Asia Research Centre at the Department of Public and International Affairs of the City University of Hong Kong, noted that Hong Kong should deepen its ties with Southeast Asia and enhance its soft power through educational exchanges, scholarships, and cultural cooperation.

CEPU Head Stephen Wong Yuen-shan stressed the need for Hong Kong to align with national development plans, including the dedicated chapter for Hong Kong and Macau in the national 15th Five-Year Plan, and to remain adaptable to changing circumstances.

He emphasized that aligning with national plans requires both comprehensive alignment and dynamic alignment, which entails planning Hong Kong’s positioning and role within the framework of the dedicated chapter on Hong Kong and Macau in the national 15th Five-Year Plan as well as the policy adjustments and optimizations in response to changing circumstances.

He thanked participants for their input, noting that many of their suggestions were reflected in the final plans. He concluded that the CEPU will continue to support the government through strategic research and planning, ensuring broad engagement from society to advance Hong Kong’s development goals.

CEPUPolicy AddressFive-Year Plan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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