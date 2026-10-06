GX Foundation co-hosts Global Medical Frontiers seminar in Kazakhstan

The GX Foundation, in partnership with the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Nazarbayev University, co-hosted an international seminar titled "Global Medical Frontiers: Innovation, Resilience and Sharing" in Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The event was held at Nazarbayev University in Astana. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu visited the university during his trip to Central Asia in June.

The conference brought together 15 leading medical experts from mainland China and overseas, alongside more than 100 industry leaders, to examine emerging trends in medical science and healthcare delivery while exploring new opportunities for cross-border cooperation.

The keynote sessions featured discussions on clinical technology, healthcare systems management, and traditional medicine. Notable speakers included geneticist Dennis Lo Yuk-ming, vice-chancellor and president of The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

GX Foundation Chairman Leung Chun-ying noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping first introduced the visions of jointly building the "Silk Road Economic Belt" and fostering "people-to-people connectivity" at Nazarbayev University, adding that the foundation looks forward to expanding on these achievements.

Timur Slamzhanovich Sultangaziyev, First Vice Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, said, "GX Foundation has significant experience in healthcare and humanitarian projects in different countries. We believe this experience can open opportunities for cooperation with Kazakhstan, particularly in public health, the training of healthcare professionals, research, medical technologies, and emergency preparedness.”

The foundation also entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Nazarbayev University to foster bilateral cooperation in professional exchanges, joint initiatives, internships, and collaborative research.

Both parties pledged to advance international collaboration in medical education, clinical practice, and public health through an equal partnership.