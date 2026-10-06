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NEWS

Rooftop fire on Nelson Street in Mong Kok sends thick smoke billowing

NEWS
26 mins ago
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Firefighters responded to a blaze on the rooftop of a building in Mong Kok late Tuesday afternoon after discarded debris caught fire, generating dense plumes of black smoke that prompted multiple emergency calls from alarmed onlookers.

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The incident occurred at approximately 5.30pm today near the junction of Nelson Street and Canton Road, an area typically crowded with weekend shoppers and pedestrians. 

Witnesses reported seeing bright flames and heavy smoke rising high into the sky from the top of the multi-story structure.

Upon receiving multiple distress reports from members of the public, the Fire Services Department promptly dispatched a water jet alongside a breathing apparatus team to contain and extinguish the flames on the roof level.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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