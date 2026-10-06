Rooftop fire on Nelson Street in Mong Kok sends thick smoke billowing

Firefighters responded to a blaze on the rooftop of a building in Mong Kok late Tuesday afternoon after discarded debris caught fire, generating dense plumes of black smoke that prompted multiple emergency calls from alarmed onlookers.

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The incident occurred at approximately 5.30pm today near the junction of Nelson Street and Canton Road, an area typically crowded with weekend shoppers and pedestrians.

Witnesses reported seeing bright flames and heavy smoke rising high into the sky from the top of the multi-story structure.

Upon receiving multiple distress reports from members of the public, the Fire Services Department promptly dispatched a water jet alongside a breathing apparatus team to contain and extinguish the flames on the roof level.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.