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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Redeveloped Huanggang Port to adopt joint clearance mode, slashing wait times to 20 seconds

NEWS
48 mins ago
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The redeveloped Huanggang Port will introduce a new "Collaborative Inspection and Joint Clearance" model, cutting border-crossing wait times to approximately 20 seconds.

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Eligible Hong Kong residents can enroll in the automated "collaborative inspection" lane service effective immediately, the Immigration Department announced Tuesday.

The upgraded port will feature 134 automated "collaborative inspection" lanes alongside 68 traditional staffed inspection counters.

Registered travelers using the automated lanes will be able to clear both Hong Kong and Shenzhen immigration checkpoints in a single line by presenting their identification documents just once.

With the redeveloped facility expected to open in the fourth quarter of this year, eligible Hong Kong residents aged 7 and older can register via the Immigration Department’s "HK e-Channel" mobile app, formerly known as "Contactless e-Channel."

For eligible minors aged 7 to 17, a parent or legal guardian must complete the registration on their behalf using the guardian’s "HK e-Channel" app.

Residents may also complete enrollment on-site at Huanggang Port at the e-Channel enrollment offices or self-service kiosks.

Immigration Department Assistant Director (Control) Jacky Wong Ki reminded travelers that they must still carry valid physical travel documents when using the joint clearance automated channels.

The Immigration Department projects daily passenger volume at the port to reach at least 100,000 during the initial launch phase, climbing to as many as 200,000 on peak days.

With planned infrastructure expansions, including the Northern Link Spur Line, authorities project daily capacity could ultimately reach 300,000 travelers.

Huanggang Port

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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