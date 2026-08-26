HK to mobilize 20,000 civil servants for peak-capacity test at new Huanggang Port on Saturday

Hong Kong will mobilize 20,000 civil servants this Saturday for the second large-scale cross-border drill with Shenzhen at the new Huanggang Port, testing port capacity during peak passenger flows ahead of its official opening.

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The upcoming exercise follows the drill last Saturday (Aug 22), which involved 10,000 civil servants. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Wednesday that the expanded test aims to assess the port’s operational capacity during peak periods and to closely examine various operational scenarios under extreme surge conditions.

Authorities hope the stress test will determine whether the boundary control point can maintain safe, orderly operations and deliver a good passenger experience even during the most demanding peak periods.

Lee said the government has conducted more than 80 tests and drills of various formats over the past three weeks, evaluating both passenger and vehicle traffic to further refine operational efficiency.

He said local authorities are coordinating through joint and separate exercises with Shenzhen officials. Once operational safety and smooth passenger flow have been fully verified, the government will announce the official launch date and open the border control point to the public as soon as possible.