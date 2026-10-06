logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Discovery Bay debuts inaugural ‘DB Fun Day’

NEWS
16 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Discovery Bay, managed by Hong Kong Resort Company Limited, will host the inaugural edition of its lifestyle festival, DB Fun Day, from October 31 through November 1, featuring diverse themed activities across the community.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Visitors can take part in approximately 20 free curated experiences, gift redemptions, and prize drawings with rewards valued at more than HK$500,000, including airline tickets and hotel stays.

The festival lineup will also feature celebrity-led workshops, a pet market, a Halloween night market, a cosplay parade and contest, and a finale concert.

To ensure convenient access to dining, sports, and entertainment venues, the event will provide complimentary ferry service, shuttle buses, and hop-on, hop-off guided tour buses connecting event sites throughout Discovery Bay.

Discover Bay

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
File Photo
Lawmakers push for more housing options for middle-income families. 
NEWS
25 mins ago
Licensing procedures for Hong Kong film productions to be streamlined
NEWS
34 mins ago
John Lee promises accountability following independent inquiry into Wang Fuk Court fire
NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
Mong Kok toy store targeted in $5,000 theft; owner offers reward to catch culprit
NEWS
1 hour ago
Choi's mother Cheung Yin-fa (right)
Kwong Kau made death threats over Kadoorie Hill flat: Abby Choi’s mother
NEWS
2 hours ago
John Lee pledges high-quality experience for city’s first APEC finance meeting
NEWS
3 hours ago
Humphreys Avenue reopened after suspicious white powder letter proves to be flour
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
HK happiness index slips slightly to 5.87, survey finds
NEWS
4 hours ago
Govt vows strict action over rebar discrepancies at ONE STANLEY
NEWS
5 hours ago
UNIDO to establish first Asia-Pacific advanced manufacturing center in Hong Kong
NEWS
6 hours ago
(File photo)
September heat ranks among highest on record as Hong Kong turns drier
NEWS
22 hours ago
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme
NEWS
04-10-2026 13:03 HKT
Abby Choi's remains found in soup pots with carrots, court hears
NEWS
05-10-2026 13:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.