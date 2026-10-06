Discovery Bay debuts inaugural ‘DB Fun Day’

Discovery Bay, managed by Hong Kong Resort Company Limited, will host the inaugural edition of its lifestyle festival, DB Fun Day, from October 31 through November 1, featuring diverse themed activities across the community.

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Visitors can take part in approximately 20 free curated experiences, gift redemptions, and prize drawings with rewards valued at more than HK$500,000, including airline tickets and hotel stays.

The festival lineup will also feature celebrity-led workshops, a pet market, a Halloween night market, a cosplay parade and contest, and a finale concert.

To ensure convenient access to dining, sports, and entertainment venues, the event will provide complimentary ferry service, shuttle buses, and hop-on, hop-off guided tour buses connecting event sites throughout Discovery Bay.