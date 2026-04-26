New Huanggang Port inspection building powered up

The new Huanggang Port inspection building was officially powered up on Monday following the switching on of its final transformer, bringing the facility another step closer to operation, authorities said.

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Located in Futian District, Shenzhen, the new port is the world's largest land border crossing and the only passenger inspection port between Shenzhen and Hong Kong operating 24 hours a day. It will adopt a "one-stop, two-check" clearance model, replacing the traditional two-queue system.

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Once operational, the port is expected to handle a daily passenger flow of 200,000, rising to a peak of 300,000, with clearance time reduced from about 30 minutes to around five minutes.

The inspection building has a total installed power capacity of 59,874 kVA, making it the largest power supply project among Shenzhen's ports. It is equipped with 32 main transformers and multiple high-voltage units, with total capacity nearly six times that of Futian Port, fully supporting 24-hour operations.