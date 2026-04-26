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CHINA

New Huanggang Port inspection building powered up

CHINA
1 hour ago
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The new Huanggang Port inspection building was officially powered up on Monday following the switching on of its final transformer, bringing the facility another step closer to operation, authorities said.

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Located in Futian District, Shenzhen, the new port is the world's largest land border crossing and the only passenger inspection port between Shenzhen and Hong Kong operating 24 hours a day. It will adopt a "one-stop, two-check" clearance model, replacing the traditional two-queue system.

+1

Once operational, the port is expected to handle a daily passenger flow of 200,000, rising to a peak of 300,000, with clearance time reduced from about 30 minutes to around five minutes.

The inspection building has a total installed power capacity of 59,874 kVA, making it the largest power supply project among Shenzhen's ports. It is equipped with 32 main transformers and multiple high-voltage units, with total capacity nearly six times that of Futian Port, fully supporting 24-hour operations.

Huanggang Port power supply clearance time

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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