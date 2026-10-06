John Lee urges public to follow upcoming legislative debate on landmark five-year blueprint

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has called on the public to pay close attention to an upcoming three-day joint debate in the Legislative Council, where lawmakers and government officials will examine motions regarding the city's first Five-Year Development Plan alongside the 2026 Policy Address.

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Speaking ahead of an Executive Council meeting, the city leader emphasized that following the legislative deliberations will help residents gain a deeper appreciation of the strategic significance and long-term value of the blueprint.

Three-day joint debate on policy address and development framework

The combined debate marks three weeks since the government officially unveiled the territory's inaugural five-year blueprint.

Lee noted that throughout the past twenty-one days, his administration has actively engaged various sectors and leveraged diverse media platforms to explain how the policy roadmap aims to secure Hong Kong’s medium- and long-term prosperity, while ensuring the broader community directly benefits from shared economic gains.

The upcoming session will provide a key platform for senior officials and legislators to exchange views and delve into the framework of the initiative.

The Chief Secretary for Administration is set to lead a delegation of principal officials to engage in comprehensive discussions with lawmakers throughout the three days of debate.

Comprehensive strategy to tackle challenges and harness advantages

Revisiting the core vision behind the initiative, Lee highlighted that the Five-Year Plan was formulated following an exhaustive review of Hong Kong’s existing strengths, institutional shortcomings, emerging opportunities, and potential external risks.

The blueprint is designed to reinforce the city's traditional advantages, address existing vulnerabilities, seize new development horizons, and maintain robust risk management.

He reiterated that the master plan is built around five overarching priorities aimed at revitalizing the city.

These core objectives include achieving decisive breakthroughs in economic development, continuously elevating Hong Kong’s international competitiveness and global standing, accelerating the construction and efficiency of the Northern Metropolis, driving substantial improvements in public livelihood and social welfare, and making significant progress in integrating with and serving national development strategies.