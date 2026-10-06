logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

John Lee urges public to follow upcoming legislative debate on landmark five-year blueprint

NEWS
5 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has called on the public to pay close attention to an upcoming three-day joint debate in the Legislative Council, where lawmakers and government officials will examine motions regarding the city's first Five-Year Development Plan alongside the 2026 Policy Address.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking ahead of an Executive Council meeting, the city leader emphasized that following the legislative deliberations will help residents gain a deeper appreciation of the strategic significance and long-term value of the blueprint.

Three-day joint debate on policy address and development framework

The combined debate marks three weeks since the government officially unveiled the territory's inaugural five-year blueprint. 

Lee noted that throughout the past twenty-one days, his administration has actively engaged various sectors and leveraged diverse media platforms to explain how the policy roadmap aims to secure Hong Kong’s medium- and long-term prosperity, while ensuring the broader community directly benefits from shared economic gains.

The upcoming session will provide a key platform for senior officials and legislators to exchange views and delve into the framework of the initiative. 

The Chief Secretary for Administration is set to lead a delegation of principal officials to engage in comprehensive discussions with lawmakers throughout the three days of debate.

Comprehensive strategy to tackle challenges and harness advantages

Revisiting the core vision behind the initiative, Lee highlighted that the Five-Year Plan was formulated following an exhaustive review of Hong Kong’s existing strengths, institutional shortcomings, emerging opportunities, and potential external risks. 

The blueprint is designed to reinforce the city's traditional advantages, address existing vulnerabilities, seize new development horizons, and maintain robust risk management.

He reiterated that the master plan is built around five overarching priorities aimed at revitalizing the city. 

These core objectives include achieving decisive breakthroughs in economic development, continuously elevating Hong Kong’s international competitiveness and global standing, accelerating the construction and efficiency of the Northern Metropolis, driving substantial improvements in public livelihood and social welfare, and making significant progress in integrating with and serving national development strategies.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
logo
Rooftop fire on Nelson Street in Mong Kok sends thick smoke billowing
NEWS
22 mins ago
Redeveloped Huanggang Port to adopt joint clearance mode, slashing wait times to 20 seconds
NEWS
46 mins ago
Police warn against fraudulent traffic ticket platform offering fake payment discounts
NEWS
1 hour ago
Discovery Bay debuts inaugural ‘DB Fun Day’
NEWS
1 hour ago
File Photo
Lawmakers push for more housing options for middle-income families. 
NEWS
1 hour ago
Licensing procedures for Hong Kong film productions to be streamlined
NEWS
2 hours ago
John Lee promises accountability following independent inquiry into Wang Fuk Court fire
NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
Mong Kok toy store targeted in $5,000 theft; owner offers reward to catch culprit
NEWS
3 hours ago
Choi's mother Cheung Yin-fa (right)
Kwong Kau made death threats over Kadoorie Hill flat: Abby Choi’s mother
NEWS
3 hours ago
John Lee pledges high-quality experience for city’s first APEC finance meeting
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File photo)
September heat ranks among highest on record as Hong Kong turns drier
NEWS
05-10-2026 18:24 HKT
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme
NEWS
04-10-2026 13:03 HKT
Abby Choi's remains found in soup pots with carrots, court hears
NEWS
05-10-2026 13:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.