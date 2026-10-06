Licensing procedures for Hong Kong film productions to be streamlined

Read More
Rosanna Law heads to Japan to back Hong Kong athletes at Asian Games
20-09-2026 18:49 HKT
Football fever expected to boost Hong Kong spending despite star absences
28-07-2026 13:47 HKT
Spain’s dominant win proves the fittest survive, says Rosanna Law
20-07-2026 13:34 HKT
Kai Tak Sports Park emerges as mega-event economy driver, says tourism chief
30-06-2026 14:54 HKT
Govt holds off on sports sponsorship tax incentives
20-05-2026 16:08 HKT
A day of full house: Cinema Day hits new high with over 200,000 moviegoers
26-04-2026 17:14 HKT
HK will bravely face Tai Po fire aftermath amid grief: Rosanna Law
03-12-2025 16:54 HKT
Abby Choi's remains found in soup pots with carrots, court hears
05-10-2026 13:53 HKT