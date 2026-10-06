Licensing procedures for Hong Kong film productions to be streamlined

Licensing procedures for Hong Kong film productions that build sets and shoot on location will be streamlined, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui announced on Tuesday.

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She noted that suitable venues will be identified and leased at lower costs for film production. Following interdepartmental agreements, permit application procedures for film crews will be simplified to encourage local productions to construct sets and film on location across the city.

When asked whether the Film Development Fund reforms outlined in this year's Policy Address would cover films generated by artificial intelligence (AI),

Law acknowledged the technology's positive role in reducing resource demands and lowering barriers for creators.

However, she emphasized that AI also poses significant challenges to the film industry as a whole.

In reviewing the fund's criteria, the government's objective is to ensure that supported projects demonstrate commercial value—producing movies that audiences are genuinely willing to pay to watch in theaters, she said