Kwong Kau made death threats over Kadoorie Hill flat: Abby Choi’s mother

The mother of the dismembered socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung told the High Court on Tuesday that Kwong Kau, Choi’s former father-in-law, refused to sell the Ho Man Tin flat and threatened to kill Choi and the whole family.

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Continuing her testimony for a second day, Cheung Yin-fa said Choi had planned to sell the flat at Kadoorie Hill, which she purchased more than half a year before her death.

Choi said the flat was registered under Kwong's name to save more than HK$9 million in stamp duty — and that he had promised to hand it over at any time.

However, Cheung recounted that Kwong reacted furiously whenever the discussion over the sale of the flat was raised in 2022, starting in June. She added that Kwong had assaulted Choi and threatened to kill her and her whole family. .

Abby Choi (File photo)

After about four months of deadlock, Cheung said she contacted Kwong directly and stated that she would pursue legal action — prompting Kwong to sign a letter of authorization by late October 2022.

Cheung also revealed that two cars and a Hainan property belonging to Choi were registered under Kwong's name, with Kwong again refusing to sell.

The court then played footage of Choi showing people around a flat, with Cheung breaking down in tears, saying "they returned kindness with hatred."

Three defendants — Choi’s ex-husband Alex Kwong Kong-chi, her former brother-in-law Anthony Kwong Kong-kit, and Kwong Kau — face joint counts of murder and preventing the lawful burial of a body. The trio has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. However, the two brothers, Alex Kwong and Anthony Kwong, have admitted to the charge of preventing the lawful burial of a body