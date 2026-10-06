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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Mong Kok toy store targeted in $5,000 theft; owner offers reward to catch culprit

NEWS
21 mins ago
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A major toy store in Mong Kok has fallen victim to theft, with a culprit allegedly stealing products valued at approximately HK5,000 across multiple visits. 

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In response, the shop owner lodged a report with the police and posted security camera footage of the crime on social media platforms to identify the suspect. 

To encourage the public to step forward, the shop is offering a HK5,000 cash reward—matching the value of the stolen goods—to anyone who provides information leading to the perpetrator's arrest.

Security camera footage shows swift, casual operation

In the shared video clip, the bustling store is packed with shoppers. 

A man wearing a white shirt, black thick-rimmed glasses, and a face mask reaches for a boxed Hot Toys product on the top shelf. 

Without hesitation, he grabs the item and casually walks out of the store, completing the entire theft within a few seconds. 

Social media posts by the store confirmed that the suspect had targeted Hot Toys merchandise on separate occasions and emphasized that the matter has been handed over to law enforcement.

Online outrage and legal consequences

The video quickly sparked widespread discussion online, with many internet users commenting on the suspect's calm demeanor, suggesting he acted like no one was watching and had likely done this before. 

Others expressed sympathy for the store, noting the extra hardship such losses cause during challenging business times. 

Under Section 9 of the Theft Ordinance, any person who commits theft is guilty of an offense and is liable on conviction on indictment to imprisonment for up to 10 years.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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