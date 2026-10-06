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HONG KONG
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NEWS

HK happiness index slips slightly to 5.87, survey finds

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong’s overall happiness index has slipped slightly to 5.87 out of 10 this year, down 0.08 points from last year, despite a gradual improvement in residents’ sense of well-being.

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The study, conducted by Wofoo Social Enterprises, has collected more than 1,000 responses through online questionnaires and found that respondents rated their mental health at an average of 5.87, a marginal increase from the previous year.

However, 43.7 percent of respondents showed moderate to severe depressive symptoms. 

The survey also found that people born in the 1980s and 1990s, commonly referred to as millennials, reported lower happiness scores than other age groups. Researchers said that some single individuals struggle to achieve life stability in their 30s and remain uncertain about the future as they enter their 40s. 

In addition, residents scored only at an “average” level for community connection. The researchers said that rebuilding neighborhood trust and strengthening social support networks could help improve public well-being.

They called for cross-sector collaboration across personal, family, and community levels to build a more supportive city.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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