Man's body dismembered in fall from Kwai Chung industrial building

Read More
Man dies after falling from building in Sham Shui Po, landing on truck
26-08-2026 03:51 HKT
Elderly couple found dead in Kwai Chung estate in suspected murder-suicide
24-08-2026 03:09 HKT
Customs seizes $1.53m illicit cigarettes in Kwai Chung, arrests one
04-06-2026 02:05 HKT
Customs seize 5m illicit cigarettes worth $22m in Kwai Chung warehouse raid
11-03-2026 03:00 HKT
Fire breaks out at Tuen Mun's Elegance Gardens with man found dead on ground
02-09-2025 06:58 HKT
Veteran actor and dancer Lau Siu-ming dies at 94
03-09-2026 00:24 HKT