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NEWS

Man's body dismembered in fall from Kwai Chung industrial building

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A man in his 30s died after falling from the 28th floor of an industrial building in Kwai Chung on Thursday night, with his body dismembered upon impact.

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The incident occurred around 11.23pm at Chun Shing Factory Estate on Kwai Fuk Road. The man was found on the pavement outside the building. His head, hands and torso were separated, with body parts scattered across the pavement and bloodstains on the building's exterior.

Police cordoned off the area and used four black bags to cover the remains. The man's identity and the cause of the fall are under investigation.

fatal fall Kwai Chung dismemberment

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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