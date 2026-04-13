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(Video) Parking dispute sparks brawl between taxi driver and 3 South Asian men in Kwai Chung

NEWS
25 mins ago
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A taxi driver and three South Asian men were arrested on Thursday morning after a brawl over a parking space at a taxi stand in Kwai Chung, police said.

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Police received a report from the taxi driver around 10.08am that he had been beaten at the stand opposite Chak Yan House in On Yam Estate. Officers arrived and found that the driver, surnamed Wong, and the three men had argued over parking before fighting.

Footage online shows the taxi driver being punched repeatedly by the three men while on the ground. After the fight stopped, the parties continued arguing, with a passer-by attempting to mediate.

The four men, aged from their 20s to 30s, reported multiple abrasions, foot pain and chest discomfort. All were conscious and taken to Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment. The case is being handled by the Kwai Chung district criminal investigation team.

Kwai Chung brawl parking dispute

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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